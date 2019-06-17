13 pictures from this year's Hebden Bridge Marching Band competition Hebden Bridge was filled with music this weekend as the annual Hebden Bridge Brass Band Marching competition took place in the town. Here are 13 of the best pictures from the annual event - can you spot anyone you know? 1. Marching bands Members of The Skelmanthorpe Band, from the front, Victoria Hallworth, Murray Preston and Martin Horsfield. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Marching bands The Skelmanthorpe Band jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Marching bands The Skelmanthorpe Band jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Marching bands Martha Kidd, 12, left, and Charles Lees, 10, from Hebden Bridge Junior Band. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4