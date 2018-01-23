100 days to go until Tour de Yorkshire begins

To celebrate 100 days to go until the start of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire, Welcome to Yorkshire has confirmed Lucy Pittaway will be the race’s official artist for a third successive year.

Lucy beat off stiff competition to be awarded the title in 2016 and the partnership has flourished in the time since then. Her first commission ‘Hills, Dales and Woolly Tails’ proved hugely popular with cycling fans and art aficionados alike, and the ‘Pedals, Passion and Glory’ piece in 2017 was also a significant success.

New for 2018 – instead of creating just one official print – Lucy will be producing a series of five bespoke Tour de Yorkshire pieces which will be exclusively unveiled at Welcome to Yorkshire’s flagship Y18 event at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre on Wednesday 21 March.

The show is free of charge and provides an opportunity for businesses across the county to discover what’s new, big and happening in Yorkshire to attract visitors and tourists over the coming year.

Between now and then, Welcome to Yorkshire and Lucy will unveil a series of teasers on social media before the final designs are revealed in their entirety.

The prints will be created in Lucy’s signature style which involves blending soft pastels onto board by hand to create vibrant pictures which celebrate cycling and pay tribute to Yorkshire’s countryside and industrial townscapes.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Lucy again and continuing our partnership. Her creations are always a joy to behold – bright, colourful and full of life – and we’re in for a real treat this year with no-less than five specialist pieces being produced.

“The countdown to the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire is very much on now and we’re all working tirelessly to ensure the fourth edition on 3-6 May will be the biggest and best one yet.”

Lucy Pittaway said: “I am thrilled to be asked to be the official artist for the Tour de Yorkshire for a third successive year. With my home town of Richmond being an official start, it makes this year even more special. Welcome to Yorkshire are so supportive and a great team to work alongside, and the challenge for me is even greater than in previous years as I will be painting a collection of five official pieces this year! I hope to create something that will be seen as a unique memento of an incredible race and spectacle in our region, and I am once again incredibly proud to be a little part of the event”.