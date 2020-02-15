Why a 1953 Jaguar is bang up to date

IT is a mind-blowing blend of the historic with cutting edge.

But these are bang up to date, thanks to pioneering engineers who have fitted them with electric motors.

Now Lunaz, the company behind this novel idea, is taking on more staff at its Silverstone headquarters to cope with demand. The growing team includes staff gathered from Formula One teams, Aston Martin, Ferrari and McLaren.

The debut electric classic, a 1953 Jaguar XK120, is now in full production

David Lorenz, founder of Lunaz, said: “Legislation to reduce carbon emissions through bans on petrol, diesel and hybrid engines is an urgent reality. Lunaz is electrifying the most beautiful classic cars in the world so that they can be driven and enjoyed by future generations.”

The firm, founded in 2018 has rapidly become a leader in the creation of hand-made electric classic cars.

This growth is driven by demand for sustainable luxury goods. Governments including our own may ban the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains in the coming decades.

Lunaz current team includes 35 engineers, craftspeople, designers and electric powertrain specialists.

Lunaz has enjoyed expansion. Its debut car, a 1953 Jaguar XK120, is now ready to go into production following successful completion of an exhaustive period of testing and proving. This includes crucial range tests that have proven the car comparable against the latest electric cars in all conditions.

Numbers will be strictly limited and global collectors are currently vying for build slots through a direct relationship with the factory.

In addition to the Jaguar, a 1961 eight-seat Rolls-Royce Phantom V and 1956 Rolls-Royce Cloud are nearing completion ahead of the opening of order books for limited production runs. A 1961 Bentley S3 Continental Flying Spur also joins the Lunaz collection, adding a third famous British marque to the company’s stable of electrified classics.

Every electric classic by Lunaz undergoes total restoration before it is converted to the firm’s proprietary electric powertrain. Modern technological features including satellite navigation, smartphone connectivity, full climate control and power steering will be sensitively integrated to deliver on Lunaz’ promise to create the most sustainable, usable and reliable classic cars in the world.

The electric Jaguar XK120 by Lunaz benefits from the firm’s electric powertrain. Battery size is 80kWH, the equivalent to 700NM of torque (516lb ft) from zero engine speed and 375bhp.

The twin motors will propel the car from 0-60 mph in under five seconds. Range is expected to match a new electric car. Prices start at £350,000.