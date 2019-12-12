This is what £100,000 can get you in these Calderdale postcodes
If you’re looking to buy a home in Calderdale, but have a specific budget in mind, then there are plenty of options to choose from.
From flats close to a town centre to semi-detached homes with rural views, £100,000 can buy a variety of homes in different parts of Calderdale. Here are ten properties taken from ten postcodes across the borough all priced at or under £100,000. These properties were taken from property website Zoopla from postcodes in Calderdale using the most recent homes priced at £100,000 or the closest figure under that.
1. HX1 - Laurel Mount, Savile Park, Halifax. 100,000
This deceptively spacious three bedroom mid terrace property benefits from a large kitchen dining room and lounge.'Estate Agent: Reloc8 Properties