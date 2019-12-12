This is what £100,000 can get you in these Calderdale postcodes

If you’re looking to buy a home in Calderdale, but have a specific budget in mind, then there are plenty of options to choose from.

From flats close to a town centre to semi-detached homes with rural views, £100,000 can buy a variety of homes in different parts of Calderdale. Here are ten properties taken from ten postcodes across the borough all priced at or under £100,000. These properties were taken from property website Zoopla from postcodes in Calderdale using the most recent homes priced at £100,000 or the closest figure under that.

1. HX1 - Laurel Mount, Savile Park, Halifax. 100,000 This deceptively spacious three bedroom mid terrace property benefits from a large kitchen dining room and lounge.'Estate Agent: Reloc8 Properties

2. HX2 - Sturton Grove, Halifax. 100,000 This spacious three bedroomed end of terrace property is perfect for first time buyers set in a fantastic location close to primary and high schools.'Estate Agent: Purplebricks

3. HX3 - Melbourne Street, Lee Mount. 100,000 A traditional, stone built through terraced home offering so much more than meets the eye, and a rather pleasant view.'Estate Agent: Boococks

4. HX4 - Hoults Lane, Greetland. 99,950 This two bedroom stone built semi-detached property benefits from superb views and is close to amenities with good transport links and access to the M62.'Estate Agent: Dawson Estates

