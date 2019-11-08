See inside this amazing Calderdale holiday home which has scooped gold at awards

The Retreat, a five-bedroom cottage set in the spectacular Calder Valley countryside, won the Best for Large Groups category. The home beat off tough competition from other shortlisted properties, but the judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money. The awards were judged by a panel of industry experts including The Sun’s Deputy Travel Editor Jacob Lewis and David Shields from Welcome to Yorkshire.

