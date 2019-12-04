Royal Mail announces deadlines for international Christmas post

Royal Mail has announced its latest recommended international posting dates for overseas destinations to ensure mail arrives in time for Christmas 2019.

The first international recommended posting date is for mail to Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Central & South America, the Far East, and the Middle East, which should be sent by Monday, December 9.

Those wanting to send cards or gifts to Cyprus and Malta, they should post no later than Tuesday, December 10.

For Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) cards and gifts should be sent no later than Wednesday, December 11.

Those wishing to send festive greetings to friends and family in Australia, New Zealand, Greece or Turkey, will need to make sure everything is good to go by Thursday, December 12.

Letters and parcels to Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Finland, Sweden and the USA should be posted no later than Saturday, December 14 to arrive in time for Christmas.

Festive greetings being sent to Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland, will need to be in the mail by Monday, December 16.

Season’s Greetings going to Belgium, France, Ireland and Luxembourg should be posted by Wednesday, December 18.

The last posting dates apply to both standard international services and those which have tracking and signature.

