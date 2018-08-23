Putting the pieces together - get the picture?

Charity Jigsaw Festival

St Martins Parish Church, Brighouse on August 24-27

The seventh annual Charity Jigsaw Festival takes place at St. Martin’s Parish Church, Brighouse, from Friday. The first festival was held in 2012 and since then it has attracted some 3,700 people - some travelling up to 150 miles - with more than 3,500 jigsaws sold. The whole central area of St. Martin’s Church is employed displaying made-up jigsaws of many makes, shapes and sizes. A thousand jigsaws have been assembled throughout the year by many willing people from the local community. Approximately 200 made-up and up to 200 boxed jigsaw puzzles will be displayed at any one time and as soon as a made-up puzzle is sold another will replace it. And there are puzzles for everyone - children’s puzzles, traditional scenes, double-sided, mystery, crossword, impossipuzzles, mirror image, animal shapes, wasgij, large format, multiples, 3D and jigsaws in original wrapping. Other activities over the four day extravaganza include a sale of crafts, a Golden Jigsaw competition paying cash prizes, a tombola and a speciality raffle. The festival is now an established annual event in the local calendar with 2018 bringing up its seventh birthday. Money raised goes to several charities including Together for Looked-after Children, Yorkshire Children’s Trust andSt. Martin’s mission to children in the community. Entry is £2 with £1 given back as a voucher towards a first purchase. Visitors are asked to hang onto their programme which gains them entry.

And as ever The Missing Piece cafe will be providing a selection of “made on the premises” food.

It sources locally from businesses who generously discount prices to support the various charitable causes.

For more information go to www.charity.jigsaw.festival.brighouse.org.uk