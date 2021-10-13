Dedicated Citizens Advice worker on hand to help Hebden Royd residents

Residents of Hebden Royd can access one-to-one support from Citizens Advice

A town council -funded Citizen's Advice worker is able to provide one-to-one support via the telephone or in person to people living in Hebden Royd.

The service is contactable on 0808 2787879 or via email using the Contact Us section on www.calderdalecab.org.uk.

A drop-in session is also held between 10am and 1pm every Thursday at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, providing free, confidential, impartial and independent advice.

The new service means that anyone needing to reduce their energy bills will also have access to a separate energy adviser who can help with changing tariffs, tips to keep homes warm, accessing the Warm Homes Discount, accessing grants for new boilers, and advice about cavity wall and loft insulation.

Caroline Jones, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Calderdale, said: “If you are worried about your income, please get in touch. You’re not alone and there is support available.

"Depending on a person’s circumstances, the support can include a benefits check, support with essential costs, help with debt, free school meals and food bank vouchers.

“If your energy supplier goes out of business, please make sure not to switch tariff or supplier until your account is moved to the new supplier. You’ll still have gas and electricity.

"The gas and electricity regulator, Ofgem, will move you to a new supplier. They’ll explain what will happen with your account. You might find it harder to get any money you’re owed if you switch before this happens.”

Councillor Rob Freeth, Mayor of Hebden Royd, said: “Provision of free, confidential, impartial advice from the Citizens Advice is an extremely important step in supporting the people of Hebden Royd at a time when many families are under extreme pressure due to rising prices, challenges to living standards and wellbeing.