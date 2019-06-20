Make-over tips - 15 easy ways to spruce up your garden

Green-fingered Brits can spruce up their gardens ready for the summer with budget-friendly makeover hacks.

The gardening experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have put together 15 quick fixes to save gardeners cash and get their outside space ready for the warmer weather.

Tips include painting plant pots to give them a new lease of life, using tin cans to make bird feeders and cutting the weeds out of your garden.

Other featured advice ranges from scrubbing the patio to leave it looking as good as new to creating a makeshift dining area.

A spokesperson for GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk said: “A garden makeover can make a big difference to your home and outside space without costing the earth.

“Simple suggestions such as using pebbles from the beach to create a water feature or hanging mirrors to make a garden feel larger are just a few simple ways to create a better space.

“Other ideas such as using solar powered lights will save you money, not just on the makeover but on your bills as well.”

Here are the top 15 frugal hacks for a garden makeover:

1. Paint old plant pots

Give plant pots a new lease of life by painting them with interesting designs and complementary colours.

2. Fertilise your lawn

Fertilising your lawn can be a quick and easy way to give your garden a new surge of life. If shop-bought fertiliser is too expensive then try making your own using wood ash from the fireplace.

3. Clean your patio

Scrub away grime that has built up on your patio and you’ll notice the difference in colour straight away. Don’t forget to get in between bricks and dig up any moss.

4. Solar powered lights

Solar powered lights spend the entire day storing up energy from the sun so when you want to use them at night it won’t cost you a penny.

5. Eliminate weeds

If weeds are ignored, they can take over your garden. Spend some time cutting them out from the root and you can use homemade remedies like salt and vinegar instead of pricey weedkillers.

6. Paint your fences

Spruce up your fences by sanding them down and giving them a lick of paint.

7. Spruce up garden furniture with cushions

Give your garden furniture a clean and add some cushions and throws. If it’s a garden table and chair seat, new seat cushions will give them a new lease of life.

8. Plant perennials

If you’re buying seeds or plants, make sure you buy perennials so your investment will last far longer.

9. Create own allotment plot

Corner off a section of your garden, prepare the soil and plant some vegetables. It will look great and you’ll have your own supply of tasty veg.

10. Edge uneven lawns

Spend some time focusing on the very edges of your lawn as they’re often missed by the lawnmower. Trim edges to look neat and tidy.

11. Topiary

You can really have some fun with topiary and it isn’t as hard as you think. Take a look at some basic online tutorials and turn any unsightly shrubs or hedges into something a bit more artistic.

12. Makeshift tent

Create a makeshift dining or lounge area using a clean white sheet, decorating with battery powered fairy lights.

13. Mirrors

Hanging mirrors in your garden is a quick and easy way to make the space feel larger. You can find cheap ones in charity shops or at car boot sales.

14. DIY water feature

Collect pebbles and stones from the beach, dig a hole in the garden, line with tarpaulin, and hide it using the pebbles and rocks. Fill with water to create a pond.

15. Bird feeders

Don’t throw away tin cans from soup and baked beans. Wash out old tin cans, paint, fill with birdseed, and hang in the garden for your own homemade bird feeder.