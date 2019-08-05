IN PICTURES: Seven plants that help relieve stress
Stressed gardeners have been told to grow seven key plants in their backyards to help relieve tension and anxiety.
Monday 05 August 2019 15:30
Horticulture experts from
BillyOh.com have revealed the plants which can help relieve the symptoms of stress, including chrysanthemums, lavender and gerberas.
1. 2.Chamomile
Known for its medicinal benefits since ancient times, Chamomile has antianxiety effects and can also be used as a sleep aid. Commonly taken as a tea, it can also help reduce inflammation.
2. 3. Lavender
The colour and smell of the purple plant is immediately calming. Often used to help soothe agitated babies, the plants oil is commonly prescribed to help in the treatment of anxiety and depression
3. 4. Jasmine
The plant makes you feel less anxious and more at peace, meaning that if you place a Jasmine plant in your bedroom you should wake up feeling more alert. A good nights sleep has restorative power allowing you to feel more positive.
4. 5. Aloe Vera
Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, Aloe Vera is also one of the most powerful plant air purifiers. It helps remove harmful chemicals from the air and as such can help reduce anxiety.
