Take a stroll through beautiful scenery at Midgley Open Gardens

Over a dozen gardeners will be opening their gates for the Open Gardens event, with gardens of all shapes and sizes reflecting the individual style of their owners.

Many gardens are hidden away behind houses, and this is a great opportunity to explore some of the secret gardening gems tucked away throughout the village.

This year’s event is slightly smaller than usual, but visitors are assured of a warm welcome from the enthusiastic gardening hosts, always ready to share ideas for gardening in our challenging Pennine landscape.

Refreshments will be served in some gardens, and there will be plants for sale. Visitors are invited to bring a picnic to enjoy in the plentiful picnicking spots.

The event is organised by Midgley Community Forum and proceeds will contribute to village funds.

Forum member Anne Holdsworth said: "With all the uncertainties around Covid 19, this year’s event has been a bit of a challenge to organise, and is later in the summer than usual – however, all the gardeners have been working hard to ensure their gardens are looking beautiful.

"There will be lots to see, so get here early"

Gardens are open from 11am to 5pm. Tickets cost £5 and can be bought from selected gardens or from Midgley shop on the day. Accompanied children are free.

Limited parking is available at Midgley school, but visitors are encouraged to travel by bus, bike or on foot if possible.