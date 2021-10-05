Former Calderdale pub is for sale for £950,000

The Pack Horse Inn. Picture: Walker Singleton.

The Pack Horse Inn on Widdop Road, near Hebden Bridge is a former pub and restaurant with extensive residential accommodation, gardens and parking set in an idyllic location in Widdop.

The property description reads: "Having only just recently closed, the pub and restaurant could be occupied immediately as its current use with the potential for a B&B or living accommodation to the first floor level with the current configuration offering the potential for three bedrooms, one with an ensuite bathroom, house bathroom, kitchen diner and a sizeable lounge and dining area with bar.

"Alternatively the property offers an ideal opportunity for residential redevelopment subject to the relevant planning approvals.

"Adjoining the pub and restaurant the main house offers a sizeable property full of character features having 4/ 5 bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, two sitting rooms and relevant WC and bathroom facilities.

"The house boasts character features throughout to include impressive feature stone fireplaces to both sitting rooms with a stone built spiral staircase in the centre of the premises providing access to the first floor level. A conservatory to the rear elevation offers an additional reception room having pleasant views over the surrounding countryside.

"The end cottage is fully self contained and offers modern accommodation to the first and second floor levels having an open plan kitchen/ living area and two double bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms. A garage is situated on the ground floor level offering ideal storage facilities.

"Externally to the front elevation the property benefits from extensive car parking and a fenced garden area. In addition to the rear there is a small garden area."

For more information visit www.walkersingleton.co.uk