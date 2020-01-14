Head along to Cragg Vale church for an evening of 'Curry and Chaat'

On Friday evening (January 17) St John's Church, Cragg Vale will be opening it's doors to anyone who would like to come along to share an evening of 'Curry and Chaat'.

This is part of St John's 'Sanctuary in the Wilderness' project which aims to reach out to all in the community including those who are lonely, isolated, living with mental illness (and their carers) and to those who would just like somewhere to go to meet, chat or just 'be' with other people.

Read: Northern Broadsides seeks Quality Street factory workers for new production

The Curry and Chaat evening is dedicated to having conversations with people we might not normally meet, helping to build strong foundations for the community.

A variety of dishes with vegan and meat, mild and spicy options, will be served in the church from 6pm until all is gone, there are no tickets, just turn up.

The cost will be £7 for adults and £4 for children over seven years old but anyone is on a low income/benefits and lives in Cragg Vale or Mytholmroyd is urged to contact Alison at alisonmccabe122@gmail.com as there are some subsidised places available.

Read: BBC's 'Shop Well For Less' is looking for Halifax families to take part in series

There will be another Curry and Chaat Evening on February 21.

Julie Harris, Churchwarden, St John the Baptist in the Wilderness, added: "As part of the Sanctuary project, St John's will also be having an 'Open Oven Community Breadmaking Kitchen' on Sunday January 19 where you can come along and spend a couple of hours in good company baking your own loaf of bread, ingredients, recipes and advice provided.

"Bakers of any age are welcome. There is no charge for this but donations to cover the cost of ingredients are welcome. There will be 'Open Oven' sessions on February 16 and March 15 too, just turn up at 2pm."

Read: Here's how Calderdale's towns and villages have changed over the years