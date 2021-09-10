Local authorities across the UK were still carrying out safety inspections at cafes, takeaways and other food businesses throughout the pandemic, albeit far fewer than in previous years.

On-site inspections continued where there were serious concerns about risks to public health, according to The Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Inspectors give venues a rating out of five for hygiene and some businesses in Calderdale failed to impress, scoring zero, one or two stars.

The FSA said inspections will be planned and delivered more routinely from next month and local authorities are already working on recovery plans.

Using official data from the FSA, we can reveal which restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs received the lowest food hygiene ratings 2021 in Calderdale

The information is correct as of September 2021.

1. The Loose Goose Inn, Sowerby Bridge The Loose Goose Inn was given a rating of 0 in January which means "Urgent improvement is required"

2. Ali Baba, Todmorden Ali Baba was given a rating of 0 in January which means "Urgent improvement is required"

3. Flava, Todmorden Flava was given a rating of 1 in May which means "Major improvement is necessary"

4. Rastrick Spice, Rastrick Rastrick Spice was given a rating of 1 in April which means "Major improvement is necessary"