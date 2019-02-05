Declare your love this Valentine’s Day with a heart shaped Yorkshire pud

Aunt Bessie’s is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day, with the launch of its limited-edition Heart Shaped Yorkshires.

And with a growing number of Brits choosing to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home, Aunt Bessie’s new Heart Shaped Yorkshire puddings are the perfect addition to any candle-lit dinner.

Each pudding is made from Aunt Bessie’s popular recipe, which has been a family favourite since 1995. The easy-to-prepare side dish will give time-poor Brits the reassurance of delicious Yorkshires in just five minutes – leaving even more time to enjoy a night of romance.

Head of marketing, Hannah Haas, said: “Our new Heart Shaped Yorkshire Puddings are a first for Aunt Bessie’s and have been created for customers looking to add a special touch to mealtimes. Whether it be a traditional Sunday roast or a quick mid-week meal our Heart Shaped Yorkshires will be sure to impress whatever the occasion.”

Available in a pack of six, Aunt Bessie’s Heart Shaped Yorkshire Puddings have an RRP of £1.50 and can be found in ASDA, Morrisons and Heron from February to March 2019.