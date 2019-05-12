Cheapest airport car parks revealed - where a space costs just £43.99 for a two-week break

A new study found holidaymakers flying from London City airport are paying more than 4 times the amount in parking costs than those flying from Edinburgh airport.

The most expensive airport parking was found at London City airport where the cheapest space costs £196.50 for a two-week break.

The least expensive airport parking was found at Edinburgh, costing £43.99.

The cheapest car parking option at Gatwick varied depending on whether you were flying from the north or south terminal.

The average cost of parking a car for two weeks at the cheapest official airport car park is £88.34.

New research into parking prices across UK airports by My Late Deals reveals the huge variations in price consumers are paying.

My Late Deals compared the cost of parking a car for two weeks during the summer holidays (5th - 19th August 2019) at an official airport car park at 22 of the UK’s busiest airports.

London City airport was found to be the most expensive with a pre-booked two-week stay in their Long Stay car park (cheapest option available) coming in a £196.50. This was more than 4 times the amount of a car parking space at Edinburgh airport where a space in their Long Stay Express car park costs just £43.99. That’s a difference of £152.51.

Following closely behind Edinburgh with the 2nd cheapest official car parking space is East Midlands airport where a two-week space costs £58.49.

The cheapest airport parking at London Gatwick varied depending on whether you needed to get to the north or south terminal. The cheapest car parking space for the north came in at £112.00, 3rd most expensive on the list and you’ll pay £3.00 more for the cheapest space if flying from the South which ranked as the 2nd most expensive.

Manchester airport and Heathrow airport also asked for terminal information in the booking process but the cost of the cheapest car parking space was the same no matter which terminal you flew from. The cheapest cost for a two-week parking space at Manchester airport came in at £101.99, the fifth most expensive on the list and the cheapest cost at Heathrow was £97.40, the 7th most expensive on the list.

The average car parking rate for the cheapest space at an official airport car park for two weeks came in at £88.34.

According to the research, the most expensive airport parking can be found at:

London City - £196.50

Gatwick/South Terminal - £115.00

Gatwick/North Terminal - £112.00

Southend - £104.99

Manchester - £101.99

Liverpool - £97.99

Heathrow - £97.40

Luton - £93.99

Cardiff - £91.00

Bristol - £90.99

The least expensive airport parking can be found at:

Edinburgh - £43.99

East Midlands - £58.49

Stansted - £59.99

Doncaster Sheffield - £62.49

Belfast International - £62.99

Belfast City - £65.99

Leeds Bradford - £66.00

Glasgow - £66.87

Southampton - £69.00

Birmingham - £69.99