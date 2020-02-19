Average cost of a property in every Calder Valley neighbourhood revealed

The data, provided by the House of Commons library, shows the median house prices for properties sold in each neighbourhood in the Calder Valley constituency for June 2019. To see the average house prices for properties in Halifax click here. For more picture galleries click here to see photos from a night out in Halifax back in 2008, here to see iconic Halifax nightclubs from over the years and click here for things to do in Halifax during half-term.

1. Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland In June 2019, the average house price was 225,000

2. Hebden Bridge In June 2019, the average house price was 198,250

3. Hipperholme In June 2019, the average house price was 196,500

4. Rastrick West In June 2019, the average house price was 168,538

