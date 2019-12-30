20 best superfoods for 2020

Tomato ketchup, cottage cheese and pea milk have been named as three of the surprising superfoods predicted to take 2020 by storm.

Online healthy food retailer musclefood have revealed 20 foods which they expect to be flying off the shelves this year.

The list is full of favourites from previous years which won’t be losing their superfood status any time soon, such as edamame and pumpkin seeds.

Black rice, beetroot and even bee pollen have also made the cut, with the latter providing an excellent source of protein and amino acids.

Food is one of the most vital sources of vitamins and nutrients, but some excel and provide more goodness than others.

If you’re lacking in protein, for example you should turn to Edamame and Seitan. Blueberries meanwhile, are a great source of Vitamin C.

A spokesperson for musclefood said: “Not only are we marking the beginning of a New Year, but also a new decade – so it’s the perfect time for a health and lifestyle transformation.

“Some of these superfoods might actually be staple items you already eat weekly, so it shouldn’t be too much of a stretch to keep incorporating them into your diet.”

Here are musclefood’s predictions for the top 20 superfoods for 2020:

1. Blueberries

High in Vitamin C, blueberries can also prevent injury and help recovery. They are also believed to have one of the highest antioxidant levels of all common fruits and vegetables, helping protect against aging and cancer.

2. Almonds

Nuts are often classed as superfoods, but almonds specifically are great as they help encourage blood flow and boost levels of vitamin E, which defend cells against damage.

3. Turmeric

This classic curry spice helps ease inflammation and accelerates the recovery process. It’s also a key ingredient in ‘golden paste’ which is said to help reduce the effects of arthritis.

4. Kefir

Essentially a thinner version of yoghurt, but packed full of even more probiotic strains.

5. Seaweed

Most commonly found in Asian cuisine, seaweed is packed full of nutrients including vitamin K, folate, iodine and fibre.

6. Edamame

With 18 grams of protein per 150 grams of edamame, this superfood should be a staple in everyone’s diet. The proteins found in the bean provide amino acids similar to those found in animal protein – but not quite as many – making them a great food choice for vegetarians and vegans.

7. Pumpkin Seeds

Another great plant-based source of protein, pumpkin seeds are a good alternative to crisps and biscuits to snack on during the day.

8. Cacao

Hailed as the Amazonian antioxidant king, raw organic chocolate powder is packed full of everything good, meaning it should become a staple item in your store cupboard.

It holds a huge 34.48g of fibre per 100g of powder, and 40 times the number of antioxidants than blueberries. It is also the highest plant-based source of iron at nearly 3 times as much as beef and lamb.

9. Black Rice

The thing that makes black rice black, anthocyanins, have strong anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and even anticancer effects, suggesting we should be eating this more than its plainer relative.

10. Beetroot

Beetroot is a great source of nitrates which help with blood flow and pressure, meaning more blood and oxygen is delivered to muscles – perfect for gymgoers.

11. CBD Milk

Despite the obvious associations with cannabis, the health benefits this extract can provide are becoming more and more well-known and drinking it in your milk is just one way to reap the rewards.

12. Pea Milk

Almond milk, soymilk, oat milk… we’ve seen it all, but this is the new kid on the block. It’s as creamy as soy but with less of a nutty flavour.

13. Seitan

An easy food to digest this is great for individuals who suffer from stomach aches and digestive problems. Seitan is made out of the main protein found in wheat and other ingredients such as tofu to create a homemade meat replacement protein.

14. Cottage Cheese

Sometimes seen as an old-fashioned way to eat cheese, cottage cheese is actually very high in protein, containing 11 grams to every 100g of cottage cheese, and is a low-fat alternative.

15. Bee Pollen

Bee pollen is one of the best sources of nearly every nutrient humans need to thrive, and could even enhance athletic performance. It contains more protein than any animal source and more amino acids than the same weight in eggs.

16. Wasabi

Although a peculiar taste, wasabi can help prevent blood clots, clean out sinuses and help to stop a cough dead in its tracks – perfect for winter months.

17. Yeast Extract

You may hate the taste, but your brain will love yeast extract. It can increase your levels of GABA, a chemical messenger associated with a deeper sleep and reduced anxiety.

18. Ketchup

Although ketchup is super sweet and sugary sauce, new research suggests that anti-cancer nutrient lycopene is 2.5 times more easily observed from tomato pastes like ketchup, instead of fresh tomatoes!

19. Kombucha

Known in ancient China as “the immortal health elixir”, Kombucha is traditionally made from fermenting green tea with organic raw cane sugar, live bacteria and yeast. It can help improve mood as it’s good for the gut – which is where our happy hormones are made. It can also help improve immune support and digestion.

20. Eggs

The health benefits of eggs have been told for many years, as they’re full of high-quality protein, healthy fats and other important nutrients like B vitamins and choline. Eggs are especially important for muscle gain.