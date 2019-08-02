14 photos looking back at classic cars and vintage vehicles ahead of Hebden Bridge Weekend Ahead of this weekend's Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend at Calder Holmes Park, we're taking a look back at a few pictures from past events. Read: Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend is back with plenty of vintage and classic cars to see 1. Vintage Weekend Barrie Sharples with his 1969 MGC GT Downton at the 2007 Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Vintage Weekend Back in 2007, Graham and Arwen Pearson brave the weather for their picnic at the event. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Vintage Weekend David Lee with Dave Haughton and his classic 1972 Triumph Stag at the event in 2007. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Vintage Weekend Adrian Baxter films the cars at the Vintage Weekend in 2007. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4