11 of the most romantic restaurants in and around Halifax, according to TripAdvisor
Now February is upon us love will soon be in the air in Calderdale. But have you chosen how you’re going to spend Valentine’s Day?
Whether it's a cosy couple's lunch or a loving evening for two, here are the ten most romantic restaurants in and around Halifax, according to travel and restaurant review website, TripAdvisor.
1. Denmans Restaurant, Shelf
This family run restaurant in Shelf has been ranked on TripAdvisor as the areas most romantic restaurant. The eatery offers meats, fish and seafood in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.