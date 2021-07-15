But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in [council] and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 5% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 2% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1. Longroyde Surgery At Longroyde Surgery, 54 patients rated their overall experience. Of these, 90% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Street View

2. Rastrick Health Centre At Rastrick Health Centre, 58 patients rated their overall experience. Of these, 76% said it was very good and 21% said it was fairly good.

3. Dr Lj Pickles And Partners - Brig Royd Surgery At Dr Lj Pickles And Partners, 131 patients rated their overall experience. Of these, 74% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Street View

4. Dr Chin And Partners - The Northolme Practice At Dr Chin And Partners, 186 patients rated their overall experience. Of these, 69% said it was very good and 31% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Street View