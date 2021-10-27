New hospital boss for Calderdale and Huddersfield

New Chief Executive of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust Brendan Brown

Brendan Brown has been named the new chief executive of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

The appointment was made by the trust's board of directors and ratified by the trust’s council of governors.

Commenting on the appointment, Philip Lewer, Chair of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “On behalf of he board of directors and council of governors, I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Brendan Brown as our new chief executive.

“This is an exciting time for Brendan to return to the trust. He brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership skills gained from his time as Chief Executive of Airedale Foundation Trust and his time as Executive Director of Nursing /Deputy Chief Executive both here at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust and Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

“We look forward to welcoming Brendan back and I am confident that he will continue to drive forward our transformative plans to deliver the highest quality compassionate care to the people of Calderdale and Huddersfield.”

Brendan has a clinical and therapeutic background in acute medicine, oncology, and specialist palliative care, and attained a masters with distinction at the University of Nottingham.

The trust says he has a proven track record for health and care leadership, and consistent improvements in the delivery of healthcare across hospital and community settings.

Brendan said: “I am thrilled and deeply honoured to be returning to the trust as its chief executive.

“I know the organisation well and am looking forward to working with colleagues old and new. As we move forward together, we’ll continue to face huge pressures; with the continued impact of the pandemic still being felt, a surge in acute demand and a backlog in elective procedures. But there is no doubt in my mind that we will rise to the challenge.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues at my current organisation, Airedale NHS Foundation Trust. I am enormously proud of Airedale and all that we have collectively achieved.