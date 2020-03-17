Halifax grandma had to spend birthday alone in self-isolation

A Halifax grandma had to spend her birthday in self-isolation after fears of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Caroline Devin, who lives in Greetland, had to spend her 63rd birthday alone in her home as part of self-isolating after her family recommended she do so as of Thursday last week.
Ms Devin has suffered from emphysema for around 12 years and, as a result, would be more susceptible to the virus, which is sweeping the nation's headlines.
"It was my birthday on Monday which I had to spend by myself," said Ms Devin.
"I have a cough and sore throat but I've had that for a long time because I suffer from emphysema.
"It was my daughter Rebecca Walker (37), who said I should self-isolate because she's worried I would easily catch the virus.
"I'm terrified because if I did catch it there's no way I would survive."
Ms Devin spoke about her experiences after day five of self-isolation.
She said: "The whole situation is like a dream, it doesn't seem like reality.
"I feel like a prisoner in my own home.
"It's very depressing, but having contact with others isn't worth the risk for me.
"It's been heartbreaking because I miss my daughter and my grandchildren.
"For now, I'm just trying to stay active and eat healthy, and keep my morale up.
"I've got a wonderful family and great neighbours who are helping when they can."
Due to her health issues Ms Devin said she will remain in self-isolation until the situation has improved.
She is listening to the advice given by Public Health England.