These are the latest coronavirus figures for every area of Calderdale. (Inset: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Weekly Covid figures for every area of Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and more

These are the latest coronavirus figures for areas of Calderdale over the last seven days.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 4:00 pm

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to July 20.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals.

Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

1. Central Halifax & Boothtown

53 cases (up 8 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 607.2

2. Brighouse

40 cases (down 2 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 503.1

3. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge

34 cases (up 12 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 368.8

4. Elland

83 cases (up 15 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 781.2

