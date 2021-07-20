Over 500 new Covid cases recorded over the weekend in Calderdale

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A total of 18,917 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 19 (Monday), up from 18,391 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 141,106 over the period, to 5,473,477.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 312 people had died in the area by July 19 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 11,082 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower than as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 114,633 people had received both jabs by July 18 (Sunday) – 65% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.