A total of 24,199 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 31 (Tuesday), up from 23,747 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 123,182 over the period, to 6,789,581.

More than 400 further coronavirus cases in Calderdale over bank holiday weekend

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the bank holiday weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 330 people had died in the area by August 31 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,517 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 131,472 people had received both jabs by August 30 (Monday) – 75% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 78% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.