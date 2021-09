How many Covid cases are in my area? List of latest case rates for Halifax and Calderdale

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to August 31.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals.

Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Elland: 36 cases (down 10 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 338.8

Rastrick West: 38 cases (up 7_ on the previous week). Rolling rate: 479.0

Rastrick East: 17 cases (down 9 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 293.8

Brighouse: 33 cases (down 15 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 415.0

Southowram & Siddal: 31 cases (up 1 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 373.3

Hipperholme: 29 cases (down 1 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 461.6

Clifton & Bailiff Bridge: 26 cases (down 8 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 282.1

Northowram & Shelf: 48 cases (up 10 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 501.0

Illingworth & Ogden: 25 cases (down 6 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 402.1

Mixenden: 20 cases (down 13 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 368.5

Wheatley & Ovenden West: 41 cases (down 4 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 523.8

Ovenden East: 23 cases (down 10 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 408.5

Central Halifax & Boothtown: 32 cases (down 14 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 366.6

Norton Tower & Mount Tabor: 33 cases (up 10 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 486.2

Pellon West & Highroad Well: 38 cases (down 15 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 430.0

Pellon East: 25 cases (up 1 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 309.1

King Cross: 4 cases (down 4 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 58.6

Savile Park: 27 cases (down 2 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 379.2

Skircoat Green: 19 cases (down 13 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 268.2

Greetland & Stainland: 40 cases (down 21 on the previous week). Rolling rate:420.1

Ripponden, Rishworth & Barkisland: 32 cases (up 6 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 366.6

Sowerby & Luddendenfoot: 17 cases (down 2 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 261.1

Sowerby Bridge: 43 cases (up 5 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 459.0

Mytholmroyd & Cragg Vale: 28 cases (down 14 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 327.1

Hebden Bridge: 55 cases (down 5 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 595.0

Todmorden West & Cornholme: 39 cases (up 2 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 408.2