How many Covid cases are in my area? Latest case rates for every neighbourhood in Calderdale

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to June 29.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals.

Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

1. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge 15 new cases (up 5 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 162.7

2. Central Halifax & Boothtown 22 new cases (up 6 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 252.0

3. Elland 38 new cases (up 13 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 357.6

4. Mytholmroyd & Cragg Vale 11 new cases (down 3 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 128.5