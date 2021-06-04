Half of people in Calderdale fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 85,393 people had received both jabs by May 30 – 50% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 81,397 were aged 30 and over – 59% of the age group.

It means 3,996 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

Across England, almost half of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Calderdale.

Across Calderdale, 73% of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, with 85.1% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Northowram and Shelf, 82.1%

3) Sowerby and Luddendenfoot, 81.8%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) King Cross, 47.7%

2) Pellon East, 51.2%

3) Pellon West and Highroad Well, 52.2%

Across England, 21.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 30 – 48% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 20.4 million people aged 30 and over – 57% of the age group.

In total, 32.8 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 72% of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Calderdale have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 997 out of 1279 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by May 30 – meaning 22% have not had a jab.