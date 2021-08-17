Covid weekend figures: 333 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Calderdale

333 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Calderdale

A total of 22,357 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 16 (Monday), up from 22,024 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 83,745 over the period, to 6,295,613.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 324 people had died in the area by August 16 (Monday) – up from 323 on Friday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,354 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 125,846 people had received both jabs by August 15 (Sunday) – 72% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 76% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.