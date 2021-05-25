It comes after Public Health England changed the way it reported the figures from Friday.

Revision to historical case data in England also led to the removal of 5,500 cases nationally over three days last week.

Covid-19: 14,823 people have had coronavirus in Calderdale

The number of positive cases reported in Calderdale by 9am on Monday (May 24) was 95 higher than last Monday.

Cases that are identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – are no longer being counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases was 12,144 higher than last Monday, with the total now standing at 4,464,900.

Calderdale's cases were among the 400,390 recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber, a figure which rose by 1,911 over the period.