Almost 300 new coronavirus cases diagnosed in Calderdale over the weekend

Public Health England figures show that 16,291 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (June 28) in Calderdale up from 15,998 the same time on Friday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 55,210 over the period, to 4,755,078.

Calderdale's cases were among the 427,455 recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber, a figure which rose by 5,514 over the period.