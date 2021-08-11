337 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Calderdale

A total of 21,504 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 9 (Monday), up from 21,167 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 80,220 over the period, to 6,094,243.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 321 people had died in the area by August 9 (Monday) – up from 320 on Friday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 11,257 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 122,397 people had received both jabs by August 8 (Sunday) – 70% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 74% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.