110 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Calderdale over the weekend

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Calderdale increased by 110 over the weekend, official figures show.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 11:00 am

Public Health England figures show that 15,352 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (June 14) in Calderdale up from 15,242 the same time on Friday.

Read More

Read More
Areas of Halifax and Calderdale where Covid rates are rising or falling as 'free...

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

110 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Calderdale over the weekend

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 22,476 over the period, to 4,573,419.

Calderdale's cases were among the 410,071 recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber, a figure which rose by 1,888 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

CalderdalePCR testCovid-19Public Health England