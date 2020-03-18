Coronavirus cancels Calderdale Parkrun events until at least end of month

It has been announced that all Parkrun events across the UK have been cancelled until at least the end of March.

In Calderdale there are three Parkruns, Wellholme Park in Brighouse, Centre Vale Park in Todmorden and Shroggs Park in Halifax.

In a statement, Parkrun organisers said: "Following government advice and public health guidelines, we are suspending events in Eswatini, Namibia, Russia, South Africa, and the UK from this weekend until at least the end of March.

"With this announcement parkrun is now closed in every territory around the world until further notice."

The organisation have also said that people should still remain active during this time but stress that they should not arrange group gatherings at parkrun venues whilst events are suspended.

