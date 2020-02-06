Can you help Overgate Hospice fund extra day's care with Leap Year Appeal?

Elland's Overgate Hospice provides invaluable palliative care for our community, making sure our loved ones’ final moments are comfortable, dignified and safe.

This care is given 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

However, as 2020 is a leap year, Overgate will be providing care for 366 days, meaning they need to find an extra £11,600 to cover the additional day’s costs for Saturday February 29.

Staff nurse Val said: “We couldn’t do our job without the support the hospice receives.

“It’s so important that this care is available to people in Calderdale when they need it most and every penny we receive really does make a difference to the people we care for.”

Each hour of care at the Elland hospice costs £483.

“Recently we cared for a gentleman who was only in our care for an hour before he passed away,” added Val. “This might not seem that much but his family were so grateful for the loving care he had been given in that last hour and the care they had received.

“Every minute does make a difference and even the smallest gesture can mean so much. Your donations will help the hospice give every patient the care they need,”

“Our Leap Year Appeal makes us think about what we will do with that extra day. We will be making sure that our patients spend the extra day surrounded by loving care,” said Val.

* A justgiving page is running for the appeal. To donate please visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/leapyearappeal