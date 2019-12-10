Pupils grill Secretary of State for Education on Calder Valley visit

Students at Rastrick High School had the chance to question the Secretary of State for Education when he visited the 1,500-pupil site as part of a trip to the Calder Valley.

Gavin Williamson CBE MP spoke with the Brighouse students as part of an event hosted by Calder Valley Conservative candidate, Craig Whittaker.

Mr Williamson CBE MP faced a series of questions from the school’s students around his tenure in office, his position on public spending on education, and plans to reduce the number of schools in England in special measures.

Gavin Williamson CBE MP, said: “It was a pleasure to pay a visit to the students and staff of Rastrick High School.

"The students took time to ask a number of insightful questions regarding government spending within the education sector as well as questions concerning British politics more generally

Steve Evans, headteacher at Rastrick High School, said: “I was extremely proud to see our superb student leaders interacting with Gavin and Craig.

"Their questioning of two well-established political figures was excellent and thoroughly researched.

“Students from years seven, nine and 11 took part in the session and came up with challenging questions for Mr Williamson covering both his personal life and role as secretary of state for education.”

The students were given time to research their questions ahead of Mr Williamson CBE MP’s visit before putting them to him and Mr Whittaker as part of a dedicated question and answer session.

Year nine student, Sam said: “What a fantastic opportunity to be able to talk to the secretary of state for education and to get an insight into his views on modern education and how it can be improved.

"Mr Williamson seemed very dedicated to helping students and schools up and down the country.”

Mr Williamson said: "On behalf of myself and Craig, thank you to the students for their time and to the staff for their hospitality.”

Mr Whittaker is hoping to become re-elected as the Calder Valley MP ahead of the General Election on December 12.