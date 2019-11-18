General Election: Candidates invited to Elland school to be quizzed on education

Calder Valley candidates for the General Election will be put in the hot seat to provide their plans for education.

Taking place on November 27, the event at The Brooksbank School, in Victoria Road, Elland, will be an opportunity for the public to quiz the Calder Valley prospective parliamentary candidates (PPCs) on education, including the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Liberal Party.

Organised by Calderdale Against School Cuts (CASC), it will be the only Education Hustings in the North of England.

Sue McMahon from CASC said: "With education playing such an important part in every community, it's time to put education at the centre of this general election."

The four candidates invited to the Education Hustings are Calder Valley Conservative MP Craig Whittaker, Labour candidate Josh Fenton-Glynn, Lib Dem candidate Javed Bashir, and The Liberal Party Richard Phillips.

The event will be admission by ticket only, available from the school from Wednesday 20 November.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the event starting at 7.15pm.