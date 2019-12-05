Mr Kemp poses with young members of the boxing club

Gallery: 25 pictures from TV star Ross Kemp's visit to Halifax

Former Eastenders star Ross Kemp visited a Halifax boxing club today to speak to coaches on the importance of sport clubs keeping children away from a life of crime.

The star and award-winning journalist, most famous for playing Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap, visited Halifax to talk about the positive work Halifax Boxing Sports and Fitness Club are doing to help the town's children, while offering support to Halifax Labour candidate, Holly Lynch.

The star and award-winning journalist, most famous for playing Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap, with head coach Michael Rowe

1. Ross Kemp visits Halifax Boxing Sports and Fitness Club

The star and award-winning journalist, most famous for playing Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap, with head coach Michael Rowe
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Mr Kemp having a chat with the event attendees

2. Ross Kemp visits Halifax Boxing Sports and Fitness Club

Mr Kemp having a chat with the event attendees
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Some of the young club members warm up before Mr Kemp arrives

3. Ross Kemp visits Halifax Boxing Sports and Fitness Club

Some of the young club members warm up before Mr Kemp arrives
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Kids practising their skills

4. Ross Kemp visits Halifax Boxing Sports and Fitness Club

Kids practising their skills
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6