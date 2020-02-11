Flood-hit school confirms closure for rest of week

Burnley Road Academy had to shut it doors on Monday after mass flooding ruined 13 classrooms.

Approximately 250 pupils at the school, in Mytholmroyd, were not able to attend classes after staff and volunteers had to do a second clean-up operation in over four years due to floods.

Other areas of the school affected by floods, after the region was hit by Storm Ciara over the weekend, were the kitchen, library, and the entire lower floor.

The school’s Chair of Governors, Karl Boggis said: “We don’t know how long the school will be closed for.

“I can confirm the school will be closed for the remainder of the week and over next week during half term, which will give staff and volunteers time to clean up as much as possible.

“The school was hit by floods in 2015 which cost into the six-figure mark.”

The school was closed for three years and pupils had to be relocated across Calderdale and the Calder Valley while the school recovered from being flooded in 2015.

Other schools forced to close due to flooding were Central Street Infant and Nursery School, Riverside Junior School, St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Voluntary Academy, Todmorden J & I School.