Calderdale's anti-school-cuts group send strong message to new Conservative government

A campaign group against cuts to education in Calderdale have sent a strong message to the newly-elected Conservative government.

Calderdale Against School Cuts are displaying anti-cuts to education banners across schools in the area.

Calderdale Against School Cuts spokesperson, Sue McMahon

The displayed banners come after the General Election on Thursday, which was held by the Conservatives in a landslide victory.

Calderdale Against School Cuts spokesperson, ﻿Sue McMahon said: “In a clear message to the newly-elected Government, more schools in Calderdale are once again displaying banners that highlight the school funding crisis.

"School funding is a priority that must be addressed as a matter of urgency.

"The money proposed by the Government before the election is clearly not enough to address the years of under funding.

Calderdale Against School Cuts are displaying anti-cuts to education banners across schools in the area

"It merely results in spending per pupil being no higher in 2022-23 than it was 13 years earlier.

"Calderdale Against School Cuts will be closely monitoring the actions of the recently elected MPs for Calderdale.”

Earlier this month, heads, governors, and parents were amongst those that took to the streets in the ultra marginal Calder Valley.

The group said the street march on December 7 was to engage with members of the public to "highlight the dire situation of school funding by challenging the Government record on school funding".

Calderdale Against School Cuts are displaying anti-cuts to education banners across schools in the area

“When heads can’t afford to replace staff, when subjects are axed, when school leaders are forced to take on the role of site manager, midday supervisor, grounds maintenance, cleaner, supply teacher, it’s clearly time to get the message out, that schools can’t go on like this," said Ms McMahon.

"As local authority services have also been cut, we no longer have any Educational Psychologists, if a school wants advice they have to be placed on a waiting list to see someone from Manchester.

"Many members of the public told us their concerns about the lack of funding for special educational needs.

"It was clear Government austerity impacts on both individuals and public services. With so many services being cut, schools have had to become the fourth emergency service."

Calderdale Against School Cuts are displaying anti-cuts to education banners across schools in the area