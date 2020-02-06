Best and worst performing secondary schools in Calderdale for Attainment 8 according to latest league tables

These are how Calderdale schools performed in Attainment 8 for 2019. Attainment 8 looks at the raw attainment from pupils in their best eight subjects, including English and Maths, during Key Stage Four (GCSEs). To find out more about this year's school league tables in Calderdale click here.

1. The Crossley Heath School Attainment 8 score: 72.9 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. North Halifax Grammar School Attainment 8 score: 68.3 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Trinity Academy Halifax Attainment 8 score: 52.7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Rishworth School Attainment 8 score: 50 jpimedia Buy a Photo

