27 festive pictures of nativities from primary schools across Calderdale

Christmas bells are ringing and Calderdale schools have been getting into the festive spirit by performing their magical nativities and shows.

Can you spot your little one in our nativity picture gallery? For more of our picture galleries, click here to see the top schools in this year's key stage two league tables and here for what £100,000 can buy in these Calderdale postcodes.

1. Christmas at schools Abbey Park Primary Academy, Halifax. other Buy a Photo

2. Christmas at schools Barkisland CofE (VA) Primary School other Buy a Photo

3. Christmas at schools Barkisland CofE (VA) Primary School, year six other Buy a Photo

4. Christmas at schools Barkisland CofE (VA) Primary School, year three other Buy a Photo

View more