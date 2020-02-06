Work on Calderdale Green Belt land is NOT for housing development

It has been confirmed development on Calderdale Green Belt land will not be for extra housing after concerns were raised by homeowners.

Green Belt land at Rose Cottage Farm on Green Lane, in Shelf, has been at the centre of local concern after development began without any planning notices or warning.

Mr Crossley said the barbwire fence is 'dangerous' for children and other footpath users

Planning has been approved on the land to restore two defunct barns, owned by Mr M. Taylor, who runs Rose Cottage Farm.

A representative of Mr Taylor, Anthony Atkinson, of Acorus Rural Property Services, said: "The [current] buildings at Rose Cottage Farm compromise of brick and concrete block structures, with box profile sheeting to the roofs.

"The buildings in terms of their design (i.e. size and height) are not suitable of modern farm practices for housing livestock.

"There is an approved planning permission to extend and refurbish the existing farmhouse. The latest proposals are to replace the existing dilapidated farm structures with new farm buildings."

Brian Crossley of Shelf and Northowram Local Plan Forum stood at the site next to the newly-installed barbwire fence

In order to gain access to the site a temporary road has been built, at the expense of hedgerows and a stone wall, which Brian Crossley of Shelf and Northowram Local Plan Forum said resulted in loss of habitat.

He said: "The temporary road for the site has been built next to a public footpath and as a result, the development has seen the removal of hedgerows and a stone wall - both of which are habitat.

"In place of the stone wall is a barbwire fence, which is dangerous to young children and other footpath users, who want to use the public right of way.

"The issue for me isn't the farmer building a new farmhouse, which he's entitled to do, the issue is the removal of habitat and the fact the public pathway is now in a non-usable state."

Brian Crossley of Shelf and Northowram Local Plan Forum

Calderdale enforcement officer, Roy Rizvi said: "The owner has planning consent to restore the two defunct barns.

"An application has been received to dismantle and rebuild Rose Cottage elsewhere on the site.

"The new road has permitted development rights by virtue of the fact access is needed to undertake the barn refurbishment.

"The road is temporary and the field will have to be reinstated after completion.

Calderdale Council confirmed a road built on the Green Lane development site, which is also Green Belt, is 'temporary'

"Removing the wall is permitted as this is part of the permitted development rights. Again the wall will have to be reinstated after development of the site.

"New drainage is being installed, the current arrangements are temporary.

"The council will be enforcing various reinstatement or the submitting of a further application to leave the road intact.

"Obviously, there is possibility a subsequent application will be submitted to the council to permanentise the temporary arrangements."

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Councillor Jane Scullion said: “Whilst we encourage development of empty properties into homes, it’s vital any works are in keeping with surroundings, and are in line with original plans."

Concerns were raised by residents about the development, including Mr Crossley who also originally thought the site would see extra housing.

A view of the temp road from Green Lane

“Following complaints about potential planning breaches at this site on Green Lane, in Shelf, our planning officer visited and spoke to the owner about their plans," said Ms Scullion.

“No breaches of planning regulations were found to be taking place, as the access to the site is temporary and has been created to serve the works, which have the necessary permissions in place.

“Once works are complete, this access should be removed. If not, the owner would need to seek permission for a permanent access road.”

Construction has already started to dismantle the old farm