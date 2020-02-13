'We're back open!': Floods of volunteers help Calder Valley businesses weather 'brutal' storm

Floods of volunteers have helped Calder Valley businesses get back up and running after the devastating damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Hundreds of homes and businesses across towns including Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Todmorden, and parts of Brighouse and Elland, have suffered devastating loss, but since Sunday - after Storm Ciara hit - emergency service workers, flood wardens, and waves of volunteers mucked-in to get flood-stricken towns' shops and businesses open again.

Lisa Fox with helping student Ishmael Armstrong outside Totally Awesome

The worst-hit area of the Calder Valley was Mytholmroyd, which saw some businesses swamped with flooding of up to 10 inches, but in a very British get-on-with-it attitude, businesses are now up and running again several days after one of the most serious floods to hit the region since the Boxing Day disaster of 2015.

Callum Faulds, 23, owner of Faulds barbers, in Burnley Road, said: "The floods have been brutal.

"The cost of damage is around £6,500 after losing stock and the floods leaving my shop's sunbed useless.

"We've now set up a Go Fund Me Page, which will help cover some of costs.

Callum Faulds

"For me, it's business as usual and I'm already taking bookings again."

A similar attitude was felt in neighbouring town Hebden Bridge where members of the public along with emergency services have been working night and day, and shown a real community spirit in the aftermath of Storm Ciara.

Aamir Yusuf, who owns Totally Awesome, on Market Street, in Hebden Bridge, said: "There's been a real pulling together by the community.

"We're a popular shop for the children within the area, and because schools have been shut due to the floods, we had floods of children coming in to help with the clean-up operation.

Jake Kirkwood, owner of Book Case, also on Market Street

"There's been a huge priority felt by all to open up as soon as possible, and that has been massively helped by the outstanding community spirit shown in our town over the past few days."

Lisa Fox, Mr Yusuf's partner, said: "The shop was helped by our landlady Sharon Slater, who took all the stock of the floor and placed it up high.

"Quick-thinking like that has saved us hundreds maybe thousands of pounds in damaged stock.

"Seeing the children help us has really made feel that we kicked this storm right back."

Jake Kirkwood, owner of Book Case, also on Market Street, said: "I opened up this store in 2011 and have now suffered three major floods - in 2012, 2015, and this time round too.

"I know Storm Dennis is suppose to hit the region at the weekend.

"If we get to the point where there's constant flooding, businesses will become fatigued but there's a great community spirit present at this time.

"I'd argue because the people in Hebden Bridge have experienced floods, preparation this time round has been very efficient compared to 2015.

"The community coming together like it has done across areas Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, and Todmorden is a great example for the rest of the UK if they get hit by floods.

"It reminds me most people are still decent."

Faulds' GoFundMePage can be found: Cal's Flood Fundraiser