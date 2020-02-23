These animals at Halifax RSPCA are looking for a new home - can you help?

These are just five animals currently in the care of the branch who have spent Christmas in shelter and are still waiting to find their perfect forever family.

All of these animals are available for adoption at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch and for more information on any of the animals contact the centre on 01422 365 628 or enquiries@rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk. The branch has also launched it’s brand new lottery – Dylan’s Draw. If you want to help local animals in need whilst being in with the chance to win up to £100 every month, visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/dylansdraw to sign up.

1. Star, five years, female Star was a little bit wary at first but now she loves affection. She doesnt enjoy being picked up too much but may come around to this with time and the right home and owners.She has lived with a cat before.

2. Sheeva, two years, female Sheeva is a beautiful, young girl waiting to find a new loving home to call her own. She is very friendly with everyone she meets and full of character. Sheeva could live with children of secondary age and older.

3. Tess, 17 years, female Tess is an old girl with a heart of gold looking for her forever home. She gets under the duvet in a morning and loves playing with catnip toys, despite her age.Tess can be independent lets you know when she wants some more food.

4. Cream, one year, male Cream is a lovely male guinea pig, who is looking for a female to bond with. Guinea pigs need somewhere nice and cosy to sleep at night, with free access to a large run during the day.

