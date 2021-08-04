The Pack Horse Inn in Widdop

The landlords of Pack Horse Inn in Widdop, near Hebden Bridge, had planned on reopening after all social distancing restrictions were lifted, but announced on Sunday that it will remain closed permanently.

The converted 17th century farmhouse, which was voted the most scenic pub in Britain in 2004, was hugely popular with diners and Pennine Way hikers.

In a statement, the landlords said: “Very sadly we will not be re-opening our doors following the 12 plus months we have been forced to close.

"Our family have owned and run the pub for over 30 years and it has been a very difficult decision.

“We thank all our staff, friends, suppliers and customers over the years who have supported us through the good and bad times, you made us what we are and we wouldn’t be here without you.

“Many memories have been created here and it is heart-breaking for us that our doors have closed. To all our customers and friends, we thank you from our hearts for your humour, your loyalty and your excellent taste in choosing our fine hostelry over the years. You will be missed.”

They added: “We have been absolutely overwhelmed with all your supportive messages and emails. You can see why this special place was made all the more so by it’s regulars and friends over the years.

“Thank you from us all, it’s hard to articulate what we are feeling at the moment.”

The pub was reopened for several months in 2020 after restrictions were relaxed in July, but it has been closed since November.