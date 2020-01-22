'The new first lady of Jazz' to play at Halifax's Square Chapel

A multi-award winning jazz artist and BBC presenter is set perform in Halifax.

Yorkshire born Clare Teal will be performing at the Square Chapel on February 29 accompanied by just piano.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter will be playing ballads from swing to sublime at the intimate venue in Clare’s Duo Concerts, which are renowned for their musicality coupled with Ms Teal’s warm and witty storytelling guaranteeing the audience something personal and special.

As one of the UK’s greatest interpreters of song and performers, with 15 acclaimed albums to her name, Ms Teal and her pianist promise a night of inspired music and unbridled entertainment.

"Clare has a timeless sound to her voice and classic touch and sound to her own songwriting. Now how modern is that? Music to melt to I'd say." - Jamie Cullum

"Ladies and gents, I'd like to introduce someone that I'm a fan of. She's a threat! When I say a threat, she's a triple threat - she writes, she sings and she can do like a fire thing right!? Please go out and buy Clare Teal's record! - Michael Bublé

“The new first lady of Jazz” – The Independent

“[Get Happy]... heralds the arrival of a major new talent… If we rave about it, it's because it's worth raving about” - Michael Parkinson, BBC Radio 2,

The show starts at 7:30pm, in the Red Brick Auditorium.

For tickets, visit: www.squarechapel.co.uk