New bar Three Words in Hebden Bridge, with deli still to come

Chris and Nicola Booth at Three Words

Chris and Nicola Booth, who run the Grilled Cheese Booth, have teamed up with SJ and Nat Clegg, of Todmorden pork farm Porcus, to open bar Three Words to the Grilled Cheese Booth, off Crown Street.

SJ said they are trying to make the bar as welcoming and inclusive as they can.

“Our intention is to provide a good product done well and with passion,” she said. “This is a really friendly and welcoming place to come to.”