Labour leader candidate calls for flood investment and says Home Office is in 'chaos'

Labour leader candidate Lisa Nandy has called for the Government to invest in flood defences.

Her rally call comes after she visited one of the worst-struck areas Sowerby Bridge on February 21, after it was underwater - caused by Storm Ciara.

Speaking about the need for the Government to prioritise the environment, Nandy called for a Budget commitment to a national flood resilience centre in Humberside recently.

She said: "The planet is burning the country is underwater.

"The air we breathe, the water we drink, our legacy to future generations is at stake.

"The Government must respond to the urgent need for greater action, but it must also start thinking ahead.

"That is why I call on the Prime Minister and Chancellor to make a commitment in the upcoming Budget to support a cutting edge national flood resilience centre in Humberside.

"This vital investment would make the UK better prepared for increasingly frequent floods."

Ms Nandy's calls for investment in flood defences was also a response to Sir Philip Rutnam resignation last week.

She said: "The Home Office is in chaos.

"This government is following the Trump playbook.

"With scale of issues facing the county, we need to value expertise and objective advice.

"It's in the national interest that civil servants can advise ministers honestly - not be undermined for doing so.

"It's time for the government to come clean on the scale of bullying by ministers and advisers."